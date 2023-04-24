OSSC Cancels Exam Held Yesterday Due To Errors In Question Papers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has canceled Junior Accountant Examination held on Sunday due to printing error in the Odia question paper.

The decision to cancel the preliminary test for the Junior Accountant of Urban Development Department after candidates complained that questions were not read properly.

The Commission issued a notice announcing cancellation of the test. “Because of substantial errors in printing of Odia version of the questions in Preliminary examination for Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development department, the OSSC has decided to cancel the preliminary examination held on April 23, 2023 (both Odia and English version),” the notice stated.

Expressing regrets for the inconvenience caused to the applicants, the Commission said that fresh date for preliminary examination will be announced shortly.

Scores of examinees alleged that question papers are not verified properly after preparation. The Odia words are not read properly, they alleged.

They demanded cancellation of examination and reschedule the same for the interest of candidates.