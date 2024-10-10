Cuttack: Job candidates who applied for the Revenue Inspector (RI) and Amin positions demonstrated in Cuttack on Thursday, demanding the cancellation of the exams conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Accusing the OSSC of irregularities in the online exams recently held, the candidates escalated their protest by turning their admit cards for the RI and Amin exams into paper boats.

These paper boats were then set afloat in the Kathajodi River near the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT).

In protest, examinees have called for the cancellation of the examination. Recently, they demonstrated in front of the District Collector’s office, urging the state government to immediately cancel the exam.

The candidates are questioning why a blacklisted organization was tasked with conducting the exam. Allegations of irregularities in the RI and Amin examination, which commenced on September 30, have surfaced.

It is claimed that the Group-C job examination was held in a cyber cafe owned by a private company in the Bhubaneswar area, while OSSSC conducted the examination centres for RI, ARI, ICDS Supervisor, and Amin. There was also commotion due to the delayed start of the exam. Examinees have accused OSSSC of conducting the exam in a cyber cafe, noting that there was a hotel beneath the examination centre where individuals were entering without ID cards, leading to allegations of a lack of transparency in the examination process.

