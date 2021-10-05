OSSC Announces Schedule Of Main Exam For Various Posts, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the schedule of the main written examination for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Dental Technician, and Junior Laboratory Technician.

The main written examination for these posts will be held on October 18, 2021, through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in Bhubaneswar.

As per the programme, candidates for Assistant Fodder Development Officer and Laboratory Assistant exams will appear for Paper-I (General Studies) from 1 pm to 2.30 pm while Paper-II will be conducted from 3.15 pm to 4.45 pm.

“The gap between the sessions (Paper I and II) is only for bio-break. Candidates will not be allowed to go out of the venue,” the Commission said.

Similarly, aspirants for the posts of Operator, Dental Technician, and Junior Laboratory Technician will appear for the Technical paper from 9.30 am to 11 am. There will be no negative marking in the examination.

The Commission said that candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant will have the option to give exam in only one subject i.e. Physics, Chemistry or Biology (Botany. Zoology), against the Technical Paper.

“Candidates can download their Admission Letter in the link provided in the Home page (What’s New) of the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from October 11, 2021, onwards by logging in their Application No. & Date of Birth to appear the examination in the respective venue on the date & time mentioned therein,” the Commission said.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitiser, social distancing, and wear of three-layer mask must be adhered to during the examination,” it added.