OSSC announces fresh exam after allegations of out-of-syllabus questions in Hindi, Sanskrit teacher recruitment exam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has cancelled the Main Written Examination of Hindi and Sanskrit teachers held in September, this year as questions were found to have been out of syllabus.

In a statement, the OSSC said a large number of representations were received from candidates that several questions in the main test for Hindi and Sanskrit

teachers were out of syllabus. The aspirants said the examination should be cancelled and re-examination held.

It said the commission has examined the objections/representations in consultation with academic experts and has come to the conclusion that a significant number of

questions were from outside the syllabus published.

The commission has, therefore, decided to cancel the main examination of Hindi Teacher held on 22.09.2023 and Sanskrit

Teacher held on 23.09.2023. Examination will be held afresh in December, 2023, the Commission said, expressing regret over inconvenience to candidates.

While exact date is yet to be issued for the fresh exams, the Commission has said that it can be conducted in December, this year.

Notably, result of main examination for TGT Arts, TGT Science PCM, TGT Science CBZ, Telugu Teacher and Physical

Education Teacher was published on Friday and 5842 candidates have been shortlisted for Certification Verification

(TGT Arts- 2663, TGT PCM-1325, TGT CBZ- 1224, Physical Education Teacher-622, Telugu Teacher-08).