OSSC Announces Combined Auditor 2019 Prelim Exam Date

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday announced the date for the conduct of the Combined Auditor 2019 preliminary exam.

The Commission said that the OSSC will conduct the Combined Auditor 2019 prelims on September 2. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ossc.gov.in.

“Commission has been pleased to hold Preliminary Examination for the ‘post of Combined Auditor-2019’ (Advt. No. 4528/OSSC dtd.21.12.2019) w.e.f 02.09.2021. Details of the Schedule will be intimated soon. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the Commission’s website for further updates,” the notification read.

The Combined Auditor recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 161 posts under the Director of Industries, Cuttack, and state Finance Department on a contractual basis. Online applications were invited in August and September of 2020 and the Commission has received nearly 36,000 applications.

The exam will consist of 4 stages: Preliminary exam, Main written exam, Computer skill test, and document verification.