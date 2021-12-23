OSSC Announces CGL Recruitment-2021 For Recruitment To Various Group-B Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released an advertisement for the recruitment to different Group-B State Cadre Posts as ‘Initial appointee’ through Combined Graduate Level Recruitment-2021.

The date of activation of the Online Application for the post will be notified in the Detailed Advertisement to be published on the website “www.ossc.gov.in” shortly. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the above website to apply for the post, OSSC said in its advertisement.

REMUNERATION & CONDITIONS OF SERVICE:

On selection, the candidate will be appointed as Initial Appointees carrying remuneration of Rs. 25300/- per month (for 1st year) and be enhanced as per slabs prescribed under the Annexure in Govt. in G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No. 28626/Gen. dated 27.10.2021.

The Condition of Service will be guided by the respective recruitment Rules in force & Odisha Group-B (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 & amendments up to date.

ELIGIBILITY:

i) Age: Candidates must not be below 21 years and above 32 years of age as of 01.01.2021 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-servicemen & In-service contractual employees as per prevailing rules.

ii) Minimum Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognised University or such other educational qualification equivalent thereto from a recognised University and the candidate must have passed M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a Language subject.

EXAMINATION FEES:

The candidates other than SC, ST & PwD (Permanent Disability) shall have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees two hundred) only through online mode as per details mentioned in the detailed advertisement.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to know further updates regarding this recruitment, OSSC informed.