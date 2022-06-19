OSRTC To Unveil High End Smart Toilet Cum Integrated Commercial Facility at Malatipatpur Bus Stand in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is all set to open to the public a high-end Smart Toilet Cum Integrated Commercial Facility at Malatipatapur bus stand from 20th June 2022. The ultra-modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) based smart toilet cum integrated commercial facility has been introduced for the first time in Odisha as well as Eastern India.

Being the sole State Transport Undertaking (STU) of the Odisha State, it has always been the mandate for OSRTC to provide better and hygiene passenger facilities. However, it has always been a challenge for any STU to upkeep those passenger amenities. With the support of Government, OSRTC is thriving for transformation since last one year. Innovative ideas, better enforcements and visionary administration has put forward OSRTC in reviving its lost pride.

Sanitation is the basic requirement sought by any passenger, especially for the women passenger a hygiene and a safe sanitation facility has always been the state of concern. To mitigate this concern, OSRTC in association with Freshrooms Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. (a start-up based out from Madhya Pradesh) has come up with an ultra-modern Artificial Intelligence-based smart toilet cum integrated commercial facility (introduced 1st time in the State of Odisha as well as Eastern India) at Malatipatpur Bus Stand of Puri district.

These toilets would not only provide a high-end sanitation facility to the passengers but also would be helpful as a relaxation centre. The major highlights of this facility are as:

Women Safety with better ambient lighting and proper aesthetic design

UV Lights Enabled toilet pans (No more Virus & Bacteria)

Pay → Use → Redeem Concept d. Fresh, Eat & Lounge facility

Artificial Intelligence Based Smart Toilets

World-class Hygiene

“As OSRTC is in a transformation stage and trying to improvise with every passing time, such high end sanitation facility would benefit the passengers and the tourists coming from various States by imparting a better hygiene as well as public service. Moreover, OSRTC is planning to introduce such concepts in many other places in coming time” said Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OSRTC.

The citizens can leverage this facility from 20th June 2022.