OSRTC Resumes Bus Services In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) today resumed its bus services in several areas of the state.

Bus services have been allowed in 20 districts of Odisha– Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

In Category-A districts, public transport by inter-district and inter-district buses will be operational only with seating capacity. No passengers will be allowed to stand, Disinfection and sanitization will be done by the OSRTC.