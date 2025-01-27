

Expressing condolences in the tragic road mishap involving an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus that claimed two lives and left over 31 passengers injured, CM Mohan Majhi has announced a compensation package for the families of the deceased.



He announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. He has also directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best medical care available. The state government has pledged to cover all medical expenses related to the incident.



The accident occurred near the Samal police station in Angul district when an OSRTC bus overturned, resulting in the death of two passengers and injuring 31 others. The vehicle was travelling from Baripada to Angul, when it lost control on a winding road, carrying between 55 and 60 passengers. Presently, one of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Jharkhand while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.



“All seats of the bus were occupied and some more passengers were standing on the front side of it. The speeding vehicle turned turtle while it was negotiating a turning,” an eyewitness expressed.



Quick action by locals and police led to the swift rescue of the injured, who were promptly taken to Godibandha Hospital. After preliminary treatment, nine critically injured were transferred to Angul District Hospital (DHH) for advanced treatment while six others with less severe injuries are receiving care at Talcher Medical.



The District Collector informed that the remaining injured passengers were discharged following primary medical attention.



An investigation into the cause of the bus accident is currently being conducted by the Road Transport Office (RTO) and police authorities. Initial examinations suggest that human error may have contributed to the crash. The bus driver fled the scene; police efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.



