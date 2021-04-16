OSMCL Issues Advisory On Consumption Of Remdesivir & Favipiravir

Bhubaneswar: For smooth management of COVID-19 and to ensure public health safety, the essential drugs of Injection Remdesivir (100mg) and Tab. Favipiravir (200mg) had been procured.

The shelf life of these drugs has now been extended by Drugs Control General of India (DCGI).

In this context, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) today informed that these drugs can be consumed as per the revised expiry date in view of extension of the shelf life of these drugs by DCGI as detailed below: