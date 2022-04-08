OSEPA, Mind Wars to bring the largest knowledge library to school children of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), the apex education authority in the state, within whose fold are more than 64,000 government and private schools across Odisha, has joined hands with Mind Wars, India’s largest knowledge platform for school students and an initiative of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Mind Wars, with over 19 lakh registered users from over 28,000 schools covering all states and union territories of India, has a reach of upwards of 2 crore school students.

With more than 2 lakh pieces of content spanning central and state curricula, general knowledge, current affairs, trivia, contests and more, Mind Wars is a sui generis program that aims to make India smarter. Mind Wars is a freely downloadable platform within the Zee5 app.

The collaboration between OSEPA and Mind Wars will bring the largest knowledge library to hundreds of thousands of school children from all over Odisha, as well as activate exclusive quiz programmes/contests for Odisha schools.

The competition will be launched shortly, and prizes, vouchers and certificates will be awarded to participants and winners.