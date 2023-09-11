OSEPA Invites Online Applications For 20K Junior Teacher Posts From Sept 13; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has come up with a notification for the engagement of Junior Teachers (schematic). As many as 20,000 Junior Teacher (schematic) posts will be filled up in the Primary and Upper Primary Schools under different Revenue Districts of the state.

The applications from the intending candidates for the post of Junior Teacher (Schematic) will be invited through online mode only from September 13, 2023.

No other mode of application will be accepted. The last date for submission of online application form is October 10, 2023.

“The information on district-wise & category-wise posts will be available on OSEPA website i.e. osepa.odisha.gov.in w.e.f. 11.09.2023,” the notification stated.

The OSEPA said candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in CBT (Computer Based Test) examination. The syllabus of the CBT examination has been made available on the OSEPA website.

There will be no examination fees, the authority stated.

“The date, time & examination centre of CBT examination will be mentioned in the admit card of the concerned candidates. The detailed information on the engagement of Junior Teacher (Schematic) will be available on OSEPA website. The candidates are advised to visit the OSEPA website on regular basis,” the notice added.

Candidates will be selected through Written Test through Computer Based Test (CBT). Under the entire education program, all Primary Junior Teachers (SIMATIC) will be recruited district wise by the District Council.

Aspirants can contact the helpdesk number: 73539 27779 from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm in case of any problem related to online application.