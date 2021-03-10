OSDMA Asks To Depute 8 ODRAF Teams To Contain Forest Fire

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has asked the police department to depute 8 ODRAF teams with equipment and vehicles for Forest Fire Response duties to Similipal Biosphere Forest Reserve and to other districts for effective management in containing the forest fire.

Dr. Kamal Lochan Mishra, Executive Director (Administration), in a letter to the Addl. D.G. of Police, Law & Order, has urged to depute 8 ODRAF teams with a strength of 25 members in each team along with required equipment and vehicles.

Addl. Chief Secretary to Govt. Forest & Environment Department, Bhubaneswar had sought four more ODRAF teams for forest fire response duty in Similipal Biosphere Reserve Forest areas. The Forest Department also requested to depute four ODRAF teams to Rayagada, Nuapada, Deogarh, Ganjam (Bhanjanagar Sub-division part) to deal with the forest fires under the overall supervision and guidance of the District Collectors concerned and in coordination with the Forest Department officials.

The letter read, “Eight ODRAF teams of the ODRAF units mentioned against each with a strength of 25 members in each team along with required equipment and vehicles may be deputed to report before the authorities mentioned below on 10.03.2021 for the purpose. The teams may be divided into small teams and attached with the forest staffs for forest fire response duty. As such, the teams may be directed to carry required equipment, PPEs, POL and personal belongings for a period of 08 to 10 days. The teams will be returned back soon after the duty is over.”

Eight ODRAF Teams To Be Deputed For Forest Fire Response Duties: