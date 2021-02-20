OSCW disposed of 63046 cases during 1993-2020, 11130 cases still pending: W&CD Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 63046 cases were disposed of by the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) between 1993 and 2020.

The total number of 74176 cases were registered during the period. As many as 11130 pending cases are there with the OSCW.

State Women & Child Development (W&CD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu on Saturday said in response to a question by BJP MLA Prashant Behera in the Assembly.

Sahu informed the House that both the parties (plaintiff & respondent) of the pending complaints are being summoned for investigation.

The Minister told the Assembly that the State Commission for Women conducts camp courts at the district headquarters for speedy disposal of the cases and provide relief to the aggrieved.

Sahu submitted the year-wise data on the cases registered, disposed of and pending in the SCW from 1993 to 2020.