OSCPCR Forms Steering Committee To Address The Issue Of ‘Children Living In Street Situations’

Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court of India to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has constituted a State Level Advisory or Steering Committee which shall function with immediate effect in order to address the issues of children living in street situations.

According to an official order, the panel which will be headed by OSPCR Chairperson shall function with immediate effect. Other members of the committee are:-

Director, Women & Child Development Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar Member

Director General of Police, Govt. of Odisha, Cuttack

Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar- Cuttack

DCP, Traffic, Bhubaneswar

Labour Commissioner, Deptt. of Labour& ESI, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Director, Department of School & Mass Education; Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Director, Deptt. of Health and F & W, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Director, Deptt. of SSEPD Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Director, ST & SC Development Department, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Superintendent of Police, General Railway Police, Bhubaneswar

Director, Deptt. of Housing & Urban Development, Govt. of Odisha

Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Govt. of Odisha

Chairperson, Additional CWC, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Board, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Director, CHILDLINE, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

State Programme Manager, Action Aid, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

“Chairperson may invite any other department and civil society organisations as special invite as deemed proper,” reads the order.

The Committee will meet from time to time and discharge the following functions.

Take necessary direction for identification of children, production before CWC and ensure care, protection, restoration and appropriate rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection Conduct quarterly review meetings to understand the situation of children with proper recommendations under the individual care plan, education and restoration, Direction to form a district-level committee to take steps in accordance with SOP 2.0 Timely monitoring and necessary steps by the authorities for rescue and rehabilitation of children in street situations.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) is a statutory body constituted by Govt. of Odisha to exercise the power conferred to it U/s 17 of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights Act (CPCR Act), 2005 for dealing with matters related to the protection of child rights.