OSCBC Gets Nod To Conduct Survey On Social, Educational Conditions Of Backward Classes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday approved the proposal of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) to conduct a survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to the backward classes.

The ST&SC Development, M & BCW Dept, has issued a notification in the regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Sub section 1 (a) of Section 9 of the OSCBC Act, 1993 read with OSCBC (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to approve the proposal of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a Survey of the social and educational conditions of the people belonging to the Backward Classes in Odisha,” read the notification.

The OSCBC has been requested to take appropriate steps for conduct of the survey of the social and educational conditions of the people belonging to the Backwards Classes in Odisha.