Oscars will not strip British actress Andrea Riseborough of nomination

London: Oscars organisers have decided British actress Andrea Riseborough can keep her nomination, but said tactics used in her film’s campaign “caused concern”.

Riseborough was an outsider for a nomination but was championed by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Edward Norton.

The Oscars Academy has now reviewed whether the campaign broke its rules.

It concluded that the issues did “not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded”.

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer added: “However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.”

The Academy has not named those “responsible parties”. Riseborough has not been accused of wrongdoing.