Oscars invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam to become Academy members

Mumbai: The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts announced their fresh list of 398 new members joining them this year. And guess what Among international stars such as Taylor Swift and Ke Huy Qwan, several Indian names also made it to the list. Indian film celebrities Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, NT Rama Rao Jr, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose and MM Keeravani have been invited by the organisation to be members. ‘RRR’ art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar are also a part of the list.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Also on the list are Bela Bajaria (executive, Netflix), Rafiq Bhatia (music, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Andrij Parekh (cinematographer, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Shivani Pandya Malhotra (executive, Red Sea Film), Shivani Rawat (executive, ShivHans Pictures), Girish Balakrishnan (production and technology), Kranti Sarma (production and technology), Haresh Hingorani (visual effects, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero), P.C. Sanath (visual effects, 5 Rupees, Baahubali: The Beginning) among the 398 artists and executives invited to join the membership of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.