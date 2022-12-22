Oscars 2023: RRR, Chhello Show Shortlisted; Complete Winners List Here
New Delhi: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 10 categories with considerations that have advanced further into the Oscars 2023 race. Check out the shortlist for Best International Feature and more.
Check out the complete list of categories and film considerations that have advanced ahead for Oscars 2022.
International Feature Film
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint-Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Documentary Short Film
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
- “Time” from Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
- “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” from Spirited
- “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” from Till
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
Animated Short Film
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
