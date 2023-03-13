Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song; Keeravani sings a song on stage

Los Angeles: Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR unsurprisingly won the Oscar 2023 for Music (Original Song).

Composed by MM Keeravani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipiligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu is only the second Indian song to win in the category after AR Rahman’s Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. It is the first from an Indian production, unlike Slumdog Millionaire.

After an introduction by Deepika Padukone, Sipiligunj and Bhairava performed the song during the Oscars. Keeravani accepted the award.

The tune appears roughly 55 minutes into the Telugu-language period epic, about two revolutionaries who join forces against a despotic British governor. Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr) has been invited to a ball by the Englishwoman Olivia. Bheem takes along his new friend Ram (Ram Charan).