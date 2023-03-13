Oscars 2023: Jr NTR pays homage to India and RRR with ‘tiger’ on his Indian attire

Los Angeles: It certainly has been a very big day today for Indian cinema at the Oscars 2023. Jr NTR and Ram Charan, stars of the very popular RRR, put their best foot forward at the event. Both of their outfits represented India in their own ways – and they both looked stunning while doing so.

Jr NTR, as we all know wears anything with admirable elegance and comfort and his Oscars red carpet look reflects the same. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, the RRR actor wore a classic sherwani jacket embellished with Tiger symbol embroidery at the shoulder, which is made of several contrasting silk strands to maintain its magical beauty. The tiger on the shoulder symbolizes the National Animal and also the epic tiger chase scene of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

This look is befitting for a sangeet or reception, Jr NTR teamed it with straight trousers and a pair of Chelsea black shoes.

“It’s not going to be walking the red carpet but India. So, today I’m in my Indian attire,” said Jr NTR before the awards show.

Talking about his look, Jr NTR commented, “I am wearing Gaurav Gupta , he is one of our amazing designers. A very good friend of mine. So he felt, when we discussed that it’s not going to be us walking the red carpet, it’s India. So that’s why I am in my Indian attire. Tiger being the national animal of India.”

When it comes to RRR’s big win at the Oscars for Naatu Naatu , Jr NTR proudly stated, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.”