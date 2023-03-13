Oscars 2023 full list of winners here

Los Angeles: The 95th Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscar Awards, were given out in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 (Monday morning India time).

Absurdist sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once and German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the night with the most nominations while RRR kept the Indian flag flying high.

Here are all the winners from cinema’s big night this year:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Original Song: MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose (Naatu Naatu from RRR)

Best Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Cinematography: James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley (The Whale)

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter (Black Panther Wakanda Forever)

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett (Avatar: The Way of Water)