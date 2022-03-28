Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart And Fiancee Dylan Meyer Make It Red Carpet Official

Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart, who is one of the Best Actress nominees at the 94th Academy Awards, made a striking red carpet appearance at the Oscars and how.

Kristen, nominated for her role in Pablo Larra’s Spencer, showed up at the Oscars dressed in a black blazer, a pair of matching shorts and a crisp white shirt to go with it. She had her hair styled in beachy waves.

Kristen’s girlfriend Dylan Meyer wore a black pantsuit for the ceremony.

The Twilight star is all set to marry her girlfriend and actor Dylan Meyer soon. Rumours of Kristen and Dylan Meyer dating first began in summer of 2019, when the actress and screenwriter were spotted kissing in New York.

Dylan Meyer is an actor and a writer. She is known for films such as Moxie, Rock Bottom and Miss 2059, to name a few. Kristen Stewart will next be seen in Spencer, in which she will star as Princess Diana.