Oscars 2022: India’s ‘Writing With Fire’ Nominated For Best Documentary Feature

The much-anticipated nominations for Oscars 2022 have been announced. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees in all 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and crafts categories including best sound, best production design, best makeup and hairstyling, and best visual effects.

India’s ‘Writing With Fire’ has been nominated under the Best Documentary Feature category alongside Ascension, Attica, Flee and Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated the Indian documentary under the Best Documentary Feature category during the 94th Oscars Nominations announcement on Tuesday.

Helmed by debutante directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire follows the rise of India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, Khabar Lahariya. Led by their chief reporter, Meera, the documentary feature brings the story of this group of ambitious Dalit wonder women as they move from print to the digital medium in today’s changing times.

Among the 276 Indian films which were shortlisted, Suriya’s Jai Bhim and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, failed to make it to the nominations list. Meanwhile, the Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, and The West Side Story lead the list of nominations at the 94th Academy Awards with multiple nominations.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers)

CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers)

Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile

Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

BEST SOUND

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (Screenplay by Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Written by Jane Campion)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (Written by Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

King Richard (Written by Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run (Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse)

BEST FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell)

Attica (Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Summer of Soul (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein)

Writing With Fire (Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Audible (Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean)

Lead Me Home (Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk)

The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

Three Songs for Benazir (Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei)

When We Were Bullies (Jay Rosenblatt)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas

O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS