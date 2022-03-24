Oscars 2022: Indian Time, Date, Live Streaming

Los Angeles: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to begin in 5 days. The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 27, Sunday night (not as per IST) at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27. As per India time, the date will be March 28, Monday. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards.

While the show will broadcast on ABC in the US, fans in India can tune into Star World and Star Movies starting 6.30 am on March 28 to catch all the action live from Hollywood.

The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. Expected a star-studded night on Sunday.

The Academy has roped in not one but three hosts this year. After going host-less for three years, the Academy has picked three women: comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall to host the awards show.

The Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire, has managed to secure a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. It is a 2021 Indian documentary film directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas about the journalists running the Dalit women led newspaper Khabar Lahariya, as they shift from 14-years of print to digital journalism using smartphones.