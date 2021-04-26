Oscars 2021: Complete List of Winners
New York: The 93rd Academy Awards honoured the best in cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic, with some changes in the ceremony from the previous years.
Here’s the list of winners of Oscars 2021:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best International Feature Film: Another Round
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short: Colette
Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Sound: Sound Of Metal
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry