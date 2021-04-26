Oscars 2021: Complete List of Winners

New York: The 93rd Academy Awards honoured the best in cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic, with some changes in the ceremony from the previous years.

Here’s the list of winners of Oscars 2021:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Sound: Sound Of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry