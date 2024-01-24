Oscar nominations 2024: Full list of nominees, Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods
Los Angeles: The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards are here! Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 major nominations, while Poor Things, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon followed close with a strong showing.
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actress
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best director
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best original song
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
Best original score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best international feature
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best animated feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best costume design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best animated short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
