Oscar nominations 2024: Full list of nominees, Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods

Los Angeles: The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards are here! Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 major nominations, while Poor Things, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon followed close with a strong showing.

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best supporting actress