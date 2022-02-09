OSBCL donates Rs. 5 Cr to CMRF, pays dividend of Rs.6.26 for FY 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Beverages Corporation Ltd (OSBCL), a Public Sector unit donated Rs.5 cr to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in the presence of Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena received the cheque of this amount from Chairman OBSCL Sushil Kumar Lohani in the State Lokseba Bhawan today.

Presenting the Cheque, Lohani said that the Corporation contributed Rs 5 cr to CMRF in the month of June during the financial year (FY) 2021-22. With today’s contribution, the corporation contributed a total of Rs. 10 cr to CMRF in the current FY.

On this occasion, Lohani also presented a cheque of Rs.6.26 cr to Chief Secretary towards the dividend to Government for the year 2020-21.

Receiving both the cheques, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra complimented the Officers and staff of OSBCL for their coordinated efforts in making the Corporation a profit-making public sector unit.