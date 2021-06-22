OSBCL contributes Rs 5 Cr to Odisha CMRF For Fighting 2nd COVID Wave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) has contributed Rs 5 Crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the state government keep up the fight against 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Secretary, Excise-cum-Chairman, OSBC Ltd. handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan today.
#OSBCLtd. contributed Rs. 5.00 crore to #CMRF
to augment State Govt.’s fight against 2nd wave of #COVID pandemic
Principal Secretary, Excise -cum- Chairman, OSBCLtd. handed over the cheque to #ChiefSecretaryOdisha & #DevelopmentCommissioner pic.twitter.com/9u6aTk5Bvh
— exciseodisha (@exciseodisha) June 22, 2021