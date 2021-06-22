OSBCL contributes Rs 5 Cr to Odisha CMRF For Fighting 2nd COVID Wave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) has contributed Rs 5 Crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the state government keep up the fight against 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Secretary, Excise-cum-Chairman, OSBC Ltd. handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan today.