OSAP 6th Battalion Havildar Found Hanging in Cuttack Barrack

Cuttack: A havildar of the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) 6th Battalion was found hanging inside the barrack at OMP square in Cuttack on Saturday.

The individual who passed away has been identified as Trilochan Sethi from Jajpur district. He was discovered hanging from a towel in the barracks.

The deceased Havildar was scheduled for duty today, and his body was found in the early hours. After the incident, the body was retrieved, and his family was notified.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the Chauliaganj police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.