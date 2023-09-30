OSAP 1st Battalion Commandant Caught With Rs 1.31 L Cash; Rs 8.70 L Seized From House

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended a Commandant of OSAP 1st Battalion in Dhenkanal and seized about Rs 1.31 lakh suspected ill-gotten cash from him.

According to Vigilance, on the basis of reliable information, OSAP 1st Battalion Commandant Sunil Kumar Behera was intercepted near Madhusudan Setu in CDA, Sector-11 area while coming from Dhenkanal to his residence in Cuttack by his official vehicle (Bolero).

The Vigilance team seized cash Rs.1, 31,535 suspected ill-gotten cash from his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Soon after the anti-corruption officials recovered Rs.8.70 lakhs during a search at his residential house in Cuttack taking the total cash seizure to Rs.10, 01, 535 so far.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are going on at 5 locations of Behera from a DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, the Vigilance said.