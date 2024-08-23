ORSAC Celebrates National Space Day

Bhubaneswar: National Space Day was celebrated at Odisha Space Research Application Centre (ORSAC) today. Minister for Science & Technology Krushna Chandra Patra graced on the occasion.

Smt. Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary to the Science and Technology Department, Govt. of Odisha joining as Guest of Honour spoke on this year’s theme “Touching lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga”.

The Government of India has declared August 23rd as “National Space Day” to celebrate the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which accomplished safe and soft landing of the Vikram Lander and deployed the Pragyaan rover on the lunar surface near the South Pole. This historic achievement places India among an elite group of space faring nations, making India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the south pole of the Moon. This achievement is being celebrated across the country during July and August 2024, to engage and inspire the younger generation in the field of Space Science and Technology.

To commemorate this auspicious day, ORSAC organised a State-wise function at ORSAC premises today. Eminent persons in the field of Space Science, and important dignitaries joined on the occasion. School children particularly from the 9th standard of some Govt. schools of Bhubaneswar also participated in the function. A quiz competition on Space Science was held among the participating students and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The Welcome speech was presented by Smt. Rashmita Panda, Chief Executive, Odisha Space Applications Centre. Associate Professor of IIT, Bhubaneswar Dr. Debadatta Swain as Chief Speaker delivered his speech on National Space Day.

Minister of Science and Technology, Krushna Chandra Patra planted a sapling in ORSAC premises. He also felicitated the students of VSSUT, Burla for showcasing their exhibits and distributing prizes to the students who participated in the Space Science Quiz competition.

In the end, the Administration Officer of Odisha Space Applications Centre Smt. Sofi Sainika delivered the vote of thanks.