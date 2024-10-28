Mumbai: In a light-hearted twist, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recreated a viral moment involving Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre.

The original incident took place at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by the crème de la crème of Bollywood.

Jaya Bachchan arrived at the reception with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. As they posed for the paparazzi, Sonali Bendre joined them for a quick photo. However, in a moment that quickly went viral, Jaya Bachchan turned around and walked away, leaving Sonali and Shweta looking slightly awkward. Shweta was seen trying to call her mother back into the frame, but Jaya continued to stand at a distance.

This amusing moment was recently recreated by Orry and Sonali Bendre at a Diwali party hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Orry, known for his humorous takes on viral moments, shared a video on social media, playfully mimicking Jaya Bachchan’s actions. The video quickly garnered attention and brought back memories of the original incident.

Sonali Bendre, who has always maintained a good rapport with the Bachchan family, took the recreation in stride, adding a touch of humor to the situation. The recreated video has been widely shared and appreciated by fans, adding a fun twist to the original awkward moment.