Orissa State Badminton Association Website Launched

Bhubaneswar: Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera launched the website of Orissa State Badminton Association (OSBA). OSBA president Rohit Pujari, secretary Nileen Kumar and dignitaries from other districts were also present during the event.

The OSBA website will allow players to get their state ID registration and tournament entry online. It will also have a dynamic ranking chart of all age-group players, besides other information.

OSBA will be hosting the Sub-Junior U-13 National Championships in November at Balangir and the National Junior (U-19) Ranking tournament in February 2022.