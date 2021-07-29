Orissa High Court To Live Stream Proceedings

Cuttack: In a step towards ensuring transparency and openness in the Indian judiciary, the Orissa High Court is set to begin live-streaming of court proceedings.

The new rule will come to effect from August 2.

A notice regarding the same was issued by the High Court Registrar.

According to the notification, the web link related to the live broadcast of the ongoing hearing in the High Court will be published on the website of the High Court along with the list of judges of the relevant bench.

“Live-streaming means and includes a live television link, webcast, audio-video transmissions via electronic means or other arrangements whereby any person can view the proceedings of the Court as permitted under these rules,” said an official statement.

“The rules may be called as the High Court of Orissa Live Streaming of Court Proceedings Rules, 2021 and they shall apply to the High Court of Orissa from such date or dates and to such proceeding or proceedings as the Chief Justice may appoint in this behalf,” the statement added.

However, the court will not live stream cases related to matrimonial matters, including ancillary proceedings arising thereunder,matters involving children and juveniles including matters registered under or involving the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376, Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), cases concerning gender-based violence against women, cases relating to Official Secrets Act, 1923 or involving national security, cases of Habeas Corpus petitions, in-camera proceedings, cases, which in the opinion of the Bench, may provoke enmity amongst communities likely to result in a breach of law and order will not be streamed.

The court said live streaming of court proceedings shall not be claimed by any person as a matter of right.

The High Court shall have copyright over live-streamed feed and videos, including the feeds and videos retained in the live streaming platform after live streaming is over, prohibiting any unauthorized copying of the live feed / videos.

Unauthorised use/re-use, capture, editing/ re-editing, distribution/redistribution, or creating derivative works or compiling the live streamed feed / videos or using the same for any purpose, in any form will not be permitted, it added.