Orissa High Court To Get 3 New Judges

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will have three new judges as the Supreme Court Collegium approved proposals in this regard on Monday.

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers Gourishankar Satapathy and Chitta Ranjan Dash as Judges in the Orissa High Court.

The Collegium also approved Advocate Suman Pattanayak as Judge in the Orissa High Court.