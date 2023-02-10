Orissa High Court Stays Police SI Recruitment

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday passed an interim stay order on the recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors in the State.

The High Court has also directed Odisha Government and Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) to file the answer in this matter.

The OPRB issued an advertisement on June 22, 2021, for the appointment of 477 numbers of Sub Inspector posts. Though many aspirants had applied for the job, the recruitment process could not make any progress for the next two years due to the Covid restrictions.

Applicants had filed a petition in the High Court against the Odisha government’s notice issued on January 15, 2022, barring government job applicants from availing of the age relaxation.

The next hearing in the matter has been posted to March 9.