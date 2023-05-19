Orissa High Court scraps ASO merit list

Cuttack: Orissa High Court scrapped merit list published by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment of 796 posts of Assistant Section Officer.

Besides the court ordered publication of fresh merit list within two months.

OPSC conducted the ASO recruitment exam for a total of 796 Group-B posts on August 27, 2022. The Merit list was released on November 7, 2023. However, it was withheld following allegation irregularities in the examination.

While hearing petitions regarding irregularities in the examination, the court ordered the publication of a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written examination, within two months.

Nearly four lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.