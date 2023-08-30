Orissa High Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of singer Sourin Bhatt

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of singer Sourin Bhatt in connection with sexual harassment allegations brought by a woman.

The bail application was filed under Section438 CrPC by the petitioner in the apprehension of arrest for his alleged involvement in the offences registered under Sections 417/493/376(2)(n)/341/323/294/506 of IPC in connection with Cuttack Mahila police station Case No.78 of 2023.

However, hearing Bhat’s petition, the court granted interim protection granted him interim protection for a few days. The court has directed the singer to appear before the police and cooperate in the investigation during this period.

The court dismissed Sourin’s bail plea after perusing the case diary filed in the court and seeing the status of the case.