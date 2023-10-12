Orissa High Court raps CMC, WATCO, GAIL over deplorable roads in Cuttack

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has pulled up several organisations including the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC), the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), and the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) for the miserable conditions of the roads and drains in Cuttack. Taking suo moto cognizance of the sufferings of Cuttack dwellers due to bad conditions of the roads and drains, the apex court of the state had filed a PIL in 2020.

While hearing the petition, a bench comprising acting Chief Justice B R Sarangi and Judge M S Raman said the concerned authorities can’t fix the timeline for completion of the projects at their sweet-will. Rather they should expedite the work. The court asked the City Engineer of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation to appear in person on the next date to explain how such timeline has been given by him. The court also asked the superintending engineer of R& B Division, Cuttack, the general manager of WATCO (sewerage) and the general manager of WATCO (drainage) to remain present on the next date of hearing.

Similarly, the general manager of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), who is laying underground gas pipelines for the supply of gas within Cuttack city has also been asked to present on the next date. The court passed its order after hearing Debasis Nayak, learned counsel appearing for the CMC, Sailaza Nandan Das, learned counsel appearing for Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board (OWS & SB) and P. K. Bhuyan, learned counsel appearing for the WATCO. WATCO had said that some JICA works are still under progress on roads in the CMC area, road restoration and repair works would be completed by October 20 but from the condition of the works, it seems they won’t be completed by the set date.