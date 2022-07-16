Orissa High Court invites applications for Junior Stenographer posts

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for recruitment of 22 (Twenty Two) posts of Junior Stenographer in Group-‘C’.

Rs.25, 50O – Rs.81, 100/- in Level 7 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time. Candidates can apply online by visiting www.orissahighcourt.nic.in between July 18 and August 12 (11.59 P.M.)

Vacancy:-

22 posts are up for recruitment. UR (5), SEBC (4) including one for woman candidate, SC (5) including two posts for women candidates and ST (8) including three posts for women

Age limit:-

A candidate must be above 21 (twenty-one) years of age and not above 32 (thirty two years of age on the 1st August, 2022.)

Educational Qualification:-

Candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University. He/she must be proficient in typing with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in short hand and 40 words per minute in type writing/ transcription on computer. He/ she should also have adequate knowledge in Computer Applications.

Exam fee:-

Candidate required to pay non-refundable and nonadjustable fee of Rs. 5O0 through online by using debit card/credit card/net banking system. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwD exempted from payment of examination fee.

The Recruitment Examination for the post of Junior Stenographer shall comprise of Qualifying Test in English Subject, Computer Application Test (qualifying in nature) and Skill Test.

Qualifying Test:- General candidates need to score more than 35 while reserved category candidates have to score more than 30 to qualify for computer test.

Computer test:- Theory and Practical test of 50 marks each will be held in an hour. Candidates need to score more than 50% mark to qualify for Skill test.

Skill test:- Dictation of an English passage containing 400 words shall be made at a speed of 80 words per minute and transcription on Computer at a speed of 40 words per minute. There will be 5 minutes for short hand / dictation test and 10 minutes for type writing/ transcription test on computer. Total marks in this section 100.

Combined merit list will be prepared on the basis of Skill test scores and separate merit lists for reserved and general categories shall be prepared according to the descending order of total marks for filling the vacancy.