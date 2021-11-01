Orissa High Court Hearing On Green Crackers Today

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court is likely to make the final ruling into a plea to allow the sale and use of green crackers in the State today.

Following the Odisha government’s bans on the use and trade of firecrackers during the festival season, the cracker traders had moved the HC seeking relief on the use of green crackers.

Earlier on Friday, the State’s apex court while hearing the petition, had asked the State Special Relief Commissioner to take an appropriate decision over the contentious issue keeping in mind the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and also the guidelines issued by the government for the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said the SRC has already discussed the matter with various stakeholders. The HC is likely to hear the matter at around 2 pm today.