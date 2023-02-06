Orissa High Court has refused to quash the CBI case filed against former BJD MP Rabindra Jena in multi-crore Seashore chit-fund scam.

After hearing all the parties, the High Court dismissed the appeal of Ravindra Jena.

Jena, who was summoned thrice by CBI for questioning, had admitted having business terms with the Ponzi firm but denied any complicity in the scam.

While the prominent entrepreneur of Balasore was accused of availing financial benefits from Seashore Group, he had claimed that Supratik group of companies headed by him lent an amount of Rs 18 crore to the latter in 2010. Seashore had paid back most of the money, but still owed Rs 1.86 crore.

In 2019, the HC granted him interim bail in the case.