Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted relief to 49 applicants who were previously barred from participating in the Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) recruitment process for sepoy and constable posts due to age criteria. The court’s decision allows these candidates to submit their applications and participate in the recruitment process.

The OPSSB had issued an advertisement on August 29, 2024, inviting applications for 1,360 posts of sepoys and constables across 16 battalions. The age criteria specified a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years. However, 49 candidates were excluded from the process as they exceeded the upper age limit.

The barred candidates, representing General, SEBC, SC, and ST categories, challenged the OPSSB’s advertisement in the Orissa High Court. They argued that no upper age relaxation was provided despite the recruitment gap since 2018 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocate Rajib Rath, representing the petitioners, sought the court’s intervention to allow his clients to apply and participate in the competitive examination.

A single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra heard the case and ordered the OPSSB to accept the applications of the 49 candidates. Justice Mishra emphasized procedural fairness and existing age limit rules, including the Odisha Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989, as amended in 2022, which set the upper age limit for state government services at 32 years.

The court’s decision is a significant relief for the affected candidates, allowing them to pursue their aspirations of joining the police force. The OPSSB has been directed to permit these candidates to apply in both online and offline modes and to participate in the recruitment process. However, their results will not be declared without the court’s further leave.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...