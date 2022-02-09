Orissa High Court Grants Interim Protection To Bishweswar Tudu In Assault Case

Cuttack: Orissa High Court granted interim protection to Union Tribal MoS Bisheswar Tudu in connection with the case against him over thrashing two government officials at his office in Mayurbhanj.

Besides, the Court also directed him to cooperate with probe authorities.

Reportedly, Next date of hearing is slated for March 8.

Baripada Town police recently recorded the statement of Debasis Mohapatra, Assistant Director Planning, Mayurbhanj under section 164 CrPC in connection with the FIR registered against Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu for assaulting two government officers.

Mohapatra recorded his statement before the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Baripada under section 164 CrPC.

Tudu had allegedly beaten up Aswini Kumar Mallick, In-Charge Deputy Director Planning, Mayurbhanj, and his Assistant Director Debasis Mohapatra while they had visited his party office at Takatpur to discuss the MPLAD fund as desired by him.