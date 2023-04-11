Orissa High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Archana Nag

Cuttack: The blackmail and honey trap accused Archana Nag was today granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court.

The High Court granted her bail in the case registered with Nayapalli police station. The court while granting bail, asked her to cooperate with the investigation. Besides, the court has also directed her to not to visit outside the State without permission.

Nag was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Money Laundering Act. Later, she was repeatedly remanded and interrogated in the case. Archana’s associate Khageshwar was also arrested by ED earlier.

Similarly, Archana’s husband Jagbandhu Chand was also arrested by the central agency and also interrogated by the ED. Jagbandhu was granted bail on in March. He could not walk out of the jail as two other cases are pending against him.

He was granted bail in the Khandagiri police station case.

Out of the three cases against him, conditional bail has been granted in only one. Jagbandhu also has a case with ED and another at Nayapalli police station.

The Nag-Chand couple had allegedly amassed over Rs 30 crore by blackmailing politicians, businessmen and filmmakers using sexually explicit videos in four years between 2018 and 2022.