Orissa High Court Gets Two New Judges

Cuttack: Two new judges- Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash have been appointed to the Orissa High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (l) Gourishankar Satapathy and (2) Chittaranjan Dash, to be Judges of the Orissa High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices”, as per an order issued by the Ministry of Law & Justice on Friday (12th August, 2022).

The Swearing-in-Ceremony of Gourishankar Satapathy, Chittaranjan Dash as the Hon’ble Judges of High Court of Orissa is scheduled to be held on 13.08.2022 (Saturday) at 03.30 P.M. in the New Conference Hall (Old Building) of Orissa High Court, Cuttack.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of Orissa High Court will administer the Oath of the Office to the Hon’ble Judges-designate. Hon’ble Judges of the Court and high dignitaries of the State will grace the function.