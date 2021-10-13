Orissa High Court Gets Three New Judges

Cuttack/New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed three more Judges to the Orissa High Court.

Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik, and Sashikanta Mishra have been appointed as Judges of the Orissa High Court and with this, the HC will have a total of 17 Judges.

A notification of the gazette of India said, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President appointed Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik, Sashikanta Mishra as the Judges of the Orissa High Court.”

President of India Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana today appointed 14 advocates and judicial officers as judges of the Telangana High Court, Orissa High Court and Kerala High Court.

The tenure of the three Judges will begin from the date they will assume charge of their respective offices.

Earlier in this month, the President transferred Justice Jaswant Singh to the Orissa High Court from Punjab and Haryana High Court. Similarly, Justice Arindam Sinha was transferred to the Orissa High Court from the Calcutta High Court.