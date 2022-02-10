Orissa High Court Gets Three New Judges

Cuttack/New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed three more Judges to the Orissa High Court.

V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman have been appointed as Judges of the Orissa High Court and with this, the HC will have a total of 20 Judges.

A notification of the gazette of India said, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President appointed V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman as the Judges of the Orissa High Court.”

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the collegium on January 29, 2022.