Orissa High Court ASO Admit Card 2021 Out

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has released the admit card of the preliminary examination for recruitment to 202 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Group-B category.

The admit card has been made available on the official website of the High Court- www.orissahighcourt.nic.in (recruitment-corner).

Steps to download Orissa High Court ASO admit card:

Visit official website www.orissahighcourt.nic.in (recruitment-corner) Click on the ‘Examination Portal’ link and select ASO Recruitment 2021 Enter user name which is the application acknowledgment number Enter the password which is the date of birth of the applicant The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout

Notably, the Orissa High Court invited applications for the posts of 202 ASO from February 18 to March 20 this year.

Aspirants who have applied for the posts can download the admit card from the website today from 3 pm onwards.

The preliminary examination for the ASOs will be conducted on October 6, 2021 (Wednesday). As per the schedule, the test will be held in one sitting from 10 am to 12 pm.

The details regarding the date and schedule of the main examination, computer application test, and viva-voce will be notified soon.